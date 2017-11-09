Milestone: Mumbai bring up 500th Ranji Trophy match

From left: Sudhir Naik, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Wadekar at the special function to celebrate Mumbai’s 500th Ranji game. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza) From left: Sudhir Naik, Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Wadekar at the special function to celebrate Mumbai’s 500th Ranji game. (Express photo by Kevin DSouza)

Historically, Mumbai-Baroda matches have always made for fascinating affairs regardless of what time of the season the two teams have crossed swords. And that’s been the case mainly because the spirited Barodians have always kept the multiple-time champions honest and pushed them in turn to play their best cricket. Somehow the prospect of the contest doesn’t seem to hold the same edge this time around as the two old rivals meet at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. For good reason too, considering how poor Baroda have been so far, not to forget the lack of big-name personnel in their mix.

Irfan Pathan was unceremoniously dumped from the team two matches after he was named captain and the team that’s landed up in Mumbai is made up a number of fresh faces, with skipper Deepak Hooda the only known name. The history between the two sides seems to be only the redeeming factor in what will incidentally be a history-making match for Mumbai, their 500th Ranji game. And it was only understandable that the Mumbai players, of now and yore, spent the eve of the match regaling themselves with some unadulterated nostalgia of what has been a very successful and entertaining journey.

It was Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the most famous Mumbai cricketer ever if not the last three decades, stole the show with a number of reminiscences of his time in the famed dressing-room.

He started with recalling how veterans Suru Nayak and Kiran Mokashi had prepared him for his debut game against Gujarat when he was only still 14.

“They (Suru and Kiran) used to come and bowl to me after the nets got over. They used to take me and say bas 10 minutes we will do nets. An imaginary field used to be set and I had to play. Sometimes I said five minutes are over or we came here by 4.30 and it’s already 5 but they used to say no-no you carry on. That confidence helped me a lot to prepare for my first Ranji Trophy game,” Tendulkar said during the function organised by Mumbai Cricket Association for the historic occasion.

Tendulkar quipped how his senior teammates used to tell him to have dinner early and sleep by 9:30 pm. “They used to always tell me that you sleep, we are going to the deool (temple). It was only later I realised what they meant by deool,” said Tendulkar leaving the room in splits.

The batting great reckoned that the semifinals against Tamil Nadu in the 1999-2000 season was the best Ranji game he was a part of. Tendulkar scored 233 at Wankhede to help his team take the crucial first-innings lead after Tamil Nadu had scored 485.

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, meanwhile, spoke about how he was left astonished by the talent that was possessed by Tendulkar’s former schoolmate Vinod Kambli.

“We were batting in a Ranji Trophy game on a matting wicket when Kambli joined me in the middle. He came and hit the second ball for a six. I had told him ke aaram se khelna but he still went after the bowlers. I said arre mein 100 pe batting kar raha hoon tu nahi,” Vengsarkar recalled.

Another illustrious member of Mumbai’s batting school, Sanjay Manjrekar, said he couldn’t see the Ranji Trophy final against Haryana and sat in the dressing-room instead for superstitious reasons.

“Because of the way Tendulkar was batting, we were forced to sit at one place and not to move the entire day. My remembrance of that famous Haryana final is only through sounds. When you played so much of cricket, you know from the crowd reactions what has happened,” Manjrekar said.

