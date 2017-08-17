Might take time for people to get used to pink ball, says Moeen Ali ahead of Day-Night Test

Moeen Ali said that it might take time for people to get used to it, but it’s a great idea … if it helps bring the crowds in. (Source: Reuters) Moeen Ali said that it might take time for people to get used to it, but it’s a great idea … if it helps bring the crowds in. (Source: Reuters)

Moeen Ali, who was England’s man-of-the-series during their 3-1 Test series win at home against South Africa, is confident that it will take something more extraordinary than a pink ball to put him on the back foot when England takes on West Indies in the day/night Test.

During preparatory day-night County Championship fixtures, Ali bowled mere three overs and scored a fifty. He said at an event organised by one of the sponsors of the series: “It’s different… it feels lighter off the bat. Sometimes you don’t feel like you’ve hit it, and it goes; other times you’ve nailed it, and it doesn’t. But you get used to it … I did by the end of the (net) session.”

As for bowling with a pink ball, the 30 year old said, “The seam is good — it’s not quite as slippery. It spun, maybe because the seam is hard. Seeing it is fine. It will be interesting at twilight, but I will try not to think about it.”

The Dukes managing director Dilip Jadojia pointed out that these comments need to be taken with a pinch of salt. He said in an interview to Britain’s Press Association, “I ask for real evidence and at this moment there is no issue with the ball. Cricketers are nutters, and I know because I am one, but I’ve also been involved in making cricket balls for 45 years.

“The pink ball is not an alien thing. It’s just perception, opinion and psychology,” he insisted.

Ali, however, said, “It might take time for people to get used to it, but it’s a great idea … if it helps bring the crowds in.”

