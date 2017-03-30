Miffed associations to bunk IPL-related meetings today

The COA had called for two meetings with 10 IPL staging associations and the IPL governing council to discuss issues related to the upcoming 10th edition of the T20 extravaganza. (Representational Image) The COA had called for two meetings with 10 IPL staging associations and the IPL governing council to discuss issues related to the upcoming 10th edition of the T20 extravaganza. (Representational Image)

AFTER HAVING been on the receiving end for over a month, the state associations have decided to take on the committee of administrators (COA) by threatening to stage a walk-out from vital IPL-related meetings if their demands aren’t met. The COA had called for two meetings on Thursday with 10 IPL staging associations and the IPL governing council to discuss issues related to the upcoming 10th edition of the T20 extravaganza. But in a conference call held on Wednesday evening, which was attended by 20 associations and headed by former president N Srinivasan, it was decided that the meetings would have to be chaired by BCCI office-bearers, who are back in the mix, and not the COA.

The members want BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Choudhary and IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla to chair the staging associations’ and the governing councisl meet respectively. If the COA resist and do not accept their demands, then the members of the state bodies will walk out. “We will request the COA politely. If they don’t listen to us, we all will walk out. Let them have a meeting amongst themselves. The Supreme Court had made it very clear that office-bearers will have to run the board whereas COA just have to supervise. They are here to see associations adopt Lodha Committee’s recommendations and accept all reforms. What is happening in the board now is not correct, the COA can’t be the BCCI boss especially when we have elected members still holding office,” a member of an IPL staging association said. The COA, meanwhile, have left the final call with Vinod Rai, who heads the committee, while making it clear that this wasn’t a full-fledged governing council meeting.

“This meeting has been called by Vinod Rai. Please understand that this is not a full-on IPL governing council meeting. This is something where the COA will meet the IPL governing council members and will discuss various issues related to the (upcoming) IPL. Vinod Rai will decide how to go about it,” a COA member told this paper. The COA had only a few days ago tried to curtail the power of the returning office-bearer by issuing a fresh instruction manual for BCCI officials which indicated that COA is the boss while Choudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary are mere signatories.

