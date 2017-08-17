Mickey Arthur abused me and used poor language, says Umar Akmal

PCB issued a show cause notice against Umar Akmal. (Source: AP) PCB issued a show cause notice against Umar Akmal. (Source: AP)

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has alleged that national coach Mickey Arthur had used foul language when the right-hander reached the National Cricket Academy for training. Akmal was earlier, axed from the list of centrally contracted players.

“I stand by what I told the media earlier today. Mickey Arthur used first poor language and then abused me. Inzamam bhai and Mushtaq bhai (Ahmed) are both witnesses to this incident at the NCA,” Umar told while talking to PTI.

“When I reached there, first Grant and then our physio, Grant Luden refused to accommodate me saying they were only working with the centrally contracted players. I then went to Mickey and he told he was instructed only to work with the contracted players,” Umar said.

Explaining the conversation he had with Inzaman-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed, he said, “He then told me to go and speak to Inzamam and Mushtaq. I went to them and spoke to them. They explained things to me about my status and reminded me I had failed the fitness test several times. They advised me to listen to what was being said to me. I said okay and then they told me to go and talk to Mickey again.” and added, “First he told me what I was doing at the Academy. He then told me I should go and play club cricket. And then he used poor and abusive language. I can tolerate anything but I don’t think anyone has the right to use such language.”

Meanwhile, a PCB official spoke to PTI and said that Umar Akmal can’t talk to media despite not being a centrally contracted player.

“He is not a centrally contracted player but he is still bound by clauses governing players even one year after his contract expires. He can’t speak to the media without first seeking permission from the board,” he said.

On the other hand, Akmal sustained on what he had said and demanded an intervention by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“I want to know that after I was dropped for the West Indies tour did I complain or blame anyone? I admitted I needed to work harder on my fitness and game. “When I was sent back from the Champions Trophy which was a humiliating experience for me I didn’t say anything or speak in the media. I only admitted I needed to improve my fitness and I had to do better. I went to England for rehabilitation and remained positive. But today I went to the media because the head coach used bad language and he has no right to do this with any player and I want the PCB to look into this,” he said.

