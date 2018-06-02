Michael Vaughan’s criticism angered me, says Stuart Broad

Broad came roaring back into form on Day 1 of the second Test in Leeds, taking three wickets, the first two coming within the first five overs of his spell. (Source: Reuters) Broad came roaring back into form on Day 1 of the second Test in Leeds, taking three wickets, the first two coming within the first five overs of his spell. (Source: Reuters)

Stuart Broad hit back at the criticism that was leveled at him by Michael Vaughan, saying that the former England captain had hasn’t got “much insight” into the England changing room. Broad had endured a torrid time in the first Test against Pakistan, managing to take just one wicket as England lost by nine wickets. Vaughan said on his BBC show that either Broad, James Anderson or Alastair Cook – three senior most members of the current England Test squad – should be dropped and followed that up with similar comments in his Telegraph column. But Broad came roaring back into form on Day 1 of the second Test in Leeds, taking three wickets, the first two coming within the first five overs of his spell.

“I don’t think he’s got much insight into the England changing room,” Broad said after play. “I don’t think the players talk to him about cricket or what’s going on in the changing room. I think it was a wild guess. It’s personal columns, it’s radio shows which need likes and airtime isn’t it.”

However, Broad also said that he had called up Vaughan, who was captain when the pacer made his Test debut in 2007 and told him what he felt about his comments. “I called him. I’m friends with Vaughany,” said Broad. “He was a fantastic captain to me, he gave me a great opportunity and I like sharing a glass of wine with him, he’s great company. I called him and expressed my disappointment and he had his opinions on the headlines. I’m very open to criticism and I’m not going to hold a personal grudge, particularly if I feel like I deserve it but I didn’t feel like I deserved that last week.”

“I thought I’d express that opinion to him because there’s no point it spinning around my mind annoying me. I might have reignited a few things this evening but I am sure he will be fine come Monday.”

Broad said that the criticism was not the only factor that spurred him into turning up the way he did at Headingley but he was angered by it. “I respect everyone’s opinion most of the time, especially when it’s fair. I’ve come under criticism a lot in my career and a lot of it has been justified. This time, it did anger me a little bit as I thought it was unfair and a bit targeted,” he said.

“Two Tests ago I got eight wickets in Christchurch, I’ve been beating the bat, I’ve been feeling in good rhythm. I felt like the criticism this week was unjustified. It did put me under a bit more pressure going into this game but part and parcel of our job is being able to deliver under pressure.”

