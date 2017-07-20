Michael Lumb forced to retire immediately

Lumb has had a good run of run in first class cricket where he scored 11,443 first-class runs. Lumb has had a good run of run in first class cricket where he scored 11,443 first-class runs.

Left handed batsman, Michael Lumb has been forced to retire from the game of cricket with immediate effect after he suffered an ankle injury. Lumb has had a good run of run in domestic cricket where he scored 11,443 first-class runs that included 21 hundred and 58 fifties.One of his standout points during his career was when Lumb won the 2010 World T20 with England. He played 27 T20s with England Details of the injury are awaited.

Speaking to the media, Lumb said, “I’m extremely disappointed I’ve had to retire from cricket, particularly in the middle of the season, but I have to respect the medical opinion. I would like to thank all my teammates, the coaching staff and everyone else at the Club for making my stay at Nottinghamshire such a memorable one. Those sentiments also go to everybody at both Yorkshire and Hampshire, who have made my career so enjoyable.

“Last, but by no means least, I couldn’t have achieved what I have without the total support of my wife Lizzie and all the rest of my family.”, he added.

Notts Director of Cricket Mick Newell said, “It’s very sad news for Michael. He’s a hugely talented batsman that has entertained cricket followers all over the world. He’s a great role model to others and a superb professional.” “Michael is an immensely popular senior player in the dressing room and highly respected for what he has achieved during his career.”

