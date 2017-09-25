Michael Clarke responds to Harbhajan Singh’s comments on Australian batting

Harbhajan Singh had taken a dig at Australian batting on Sunday. (Source: AP) Harbhajan Singh had taken a dig at Australian batting on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Michael Clarke on Monday responded to Harbhajan Singh after India took an unassailable 3-0 lead over Australia in the ongoing five-match ODI series. After Australia’s collapse in the third ODI, Harbhajan had tweeted to Clarke, “Mate u need to come out of your retirement and start playing again I think. Era of Aussies producing top batsmen is over I feel. No quality.”

The former Australian captain replied a day later to the off-spinner saying that the Aussies have some work to do. “I have only just seen this buddy. These old legs of mine are enjoying the air conditioned commentary box. Aussies have some work to do!” tweeted Clarke.

David Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith struck rapidfire knocks of 42, 124 and 63 respectively on Sunday to post a total of 293 runs at a loss of six wickets.

I have only just seen this buddy. These old legs of mine are enjoying the air conditioned commentary box 😂✌️Aussies have some work to do! http://t.co/DnlTgdWPif — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 25 September 2017

In response, Indian openerrs Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma powered the men in blue to a steady start, forging a 139-run partnership before getting dismissed in quick succession. Right-handed batsman Hardik Pandya did justice by adding 56-run with captain Virat Kohli and a 78-run stand with Manish Pandey as India recorded a five-wicket win, sealing the series.

Win in Indore also propelled India to the World No.1 ICC ODI team ranking, dethroning South Africa. India now hold top ranking in both ODIs and Tests format.

