Michael Clarke masters ‘art of driving tuk tuk’ in Bangalore, meets Virat Kohli

Michael Clarke is back in Bangalore and enjoying every moment in the city. The former Australian captain made his Test debut against India in Bangalore only and has returned to the city as a commentator for the ongoing India-Australia Test series.

Clarke was enjoying his time in Bangalore in a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw which he mentioned as “tuk-tuk.” In a video posted on his Instagram, he is seen riding a auto-rickshaw.

“Mastered the art of driving the tuk tuk 😜Nice to be back in Bengaluru where it all started,” he wrote with the video on Instagram.

The second part of the message was about making his debut in Bangalore 13 years ago. And it was a dream debut as he scored 151 runs. Australia won that match.

In another photo, he is with India Test captain Virat Kohli. “Always great to catch up with @virat.kohli. Good to see you buddy!,” (sic) he wrote.

Kohli is leading the Indian team in the series which began on a bad note for India after they lost the first Test by a massive margin of 333 runs.

The second match of the series starts in Bangalore from Saturday, March 4. If Australia win the Test, they will take an unassailable lead in the series and will give themselves a chance to win a Test series in India after 13 years.

