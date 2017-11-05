Michael Clarke backs Matthew Wade for wicketkeeper role for Ashes

Matthew Wade has only one fifty in last 16 inning. (Source: AP) Matthew Wade has only one fifty in last 16 inning. (Source: AP)

Michael Clarke has backed the selection of Matthew Wade as the wicketkeeper-batsman for the upcoming Ashes cricket series against England. Wade has struggled for form with the bat in recent past as he has averaged only 20 but he has been praised for improved glovework.

“That was a complete circus what happened after that South African Test series,” Clarke was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. “But they dropped Nevill. They made that tough decision. Now that they’ve done that they have to stick with Matthew Wade. His last (six) Test matches have been in the subcontinent.”

Former Australia captains Adam Gilchrist and Steve Waugh questioned the droppping of Peter Nevill after the South Africa series and Clarke also said it was not right. He later added that Australia should now stick with Wade as he is better than Nevill with both bat and ball.

“Yes he might not have batted as well as we expect him to bat,” Clarke said. “But this guy can play. I’ve seen him make two unbelievable Test centuries – one in the West Indies and one at the SCG. His keeping has definitely improved. They have to give him an opportunity, they have to start with him.”

