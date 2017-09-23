Would love to be considered for the role of ODI batting coach: Michael Bevan

Michael Bevan has expressed interest in becoming Australia’s batting coach. (Source: Reuters) Michael Bevan has expressed interest in becoming Australia’s batting coach. (Source: Reuters)

Former Australian one-day player Michael Bevan has stated that he would love to apply for the post of batting coach for the one-day side of the Kangaroos. Writing in a post on social, the 47-year-old wrote, “@CricketAus would love to be considered for the role of ODI batting coach -where do I apply?”

Bevan’s has had prior coaching experience when he had been the club coach for Easts in Sydney Premier League. Bevan’s role in the ODI format was the that of a finisher and it may be recalled that he was a master of run chases.

Earlier, after Australia lost the second ODI at Kolkata, skipper Steve Smith was visibly miffed at the performance of his side. Addressing the concern of batting collapses, he said, “It’s happening a bit too often for my liking, to be honest with you, in all forms of cricket. We’ve had a lot of collapses and we need to stop, ” said Smith.

“It’s easy to just sit here and say ‘it needs to stop’, but when you get out in the middle you have to change what you’re doing because it’s not working.”

“Watching the ball closer (could be a solution), or maybe the guys are trying to watch it too closely and forgetting about just playing the game. It’s a hard one to put my finger on. But whatever it is, it needs to change and we need to make better decisions when we’re under pressure and start playing the game properly. Because we’re having too many collapses and it’s not good enough.”, Smith concluded.

