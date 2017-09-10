Metro rail forces Ramlila to be staged on cricket pitches at Azad Maidan

Ramlila at Azad Maidan is not new, as it has been happening since last four decades. (Source: Express File, representational) Ramlila at Azad Maidan is not new, as it has been happening since last four decades. (Source: Express File, representational)

Ramlila will halt cricket for two weeks in Mumbai’s famous Azad Maidan during upcoming navratri celebrations. The 109-year old vintage Fort Vijay Club has brought to Mumbai Cricket Association’s notice that local authorities have told the club that three of the six pitches would be affected by stage preparations, and it’s expected that three clubs would be affected by the Dussehra celebrations.

The Metro Rail project, which has already affected cricket in the popular ground, has now forced the festival organisers to shift towards the playing area of the ground.

“I was told that Ramlila will take place from 7pm to 10 pm. They will build a stage near the pitches. More than 2000 people will turn up to see Ramlila during Dussehra. If Ramlila takes place here it will have affect three clubs. The authorities have told us that we will remove chairs in the night but who will make sure that pitches don’t get spoiled,” Fort Vijay CC secretary Jayant Zaveri told The Indian Express. Fort Vijay, incidentally, is the club that the late Vijay Merchant, the legendary Indian batsman, used to turn out for.

The Azad Maidan has gone through massive changes courtesy Metro Rail project. It has taken over 16 out of 22 pitches. Jhaveri says no one is taking note of the damages these pitches are facing. Ramlila at Azad Maidan is not new, as it has been happening since last four decades. However, with more than half of the Azad Maidan been used to built Metro Rail, there is no place left for other activities. Last month, a massive morcha, the Maratha-reservation protest, took place on the ground which had spoiled many pitches at Azad Maidan.

“Morcha took place last month and it spoiled our pitches and now this will happen. Where shall cricketers go? Mumbai is famous because of its cricket. There is Bombay Gymkhana next to us, hardly any cricketing activities happen there. Authorities can take Ramlila and morchas there,” Jhaveri added.

Fort Vijay has spoken to MCA president Ashish Shelar on Friday, however, they haven’t got any assurance yet.

Mumbai to have its MPL

The Mumbai Cricket Associaiton managing committee has decided to have its Mumbai Premier League from Jan 2 to 11. After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra, Mumbai too wants a local league for its cricketers. The MCA decided to have its election on November 10, however, much would depend on verdict from Supreme Court. The Apex Court is going to hear BCCI’s case on September 19.

