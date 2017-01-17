Menu
  • Peter Nevill unlikely to play remainder of Big Bash League after being struck with bat

Peter Nevil is unlikely to play for the Melbourne Renegades for the rest of BBL 2017 after being hit by a bat handle on the cheek.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:January 17, 2017 2:27 pm
Peter Nevile, Nevile, Wicketkeeper Peter Nevile, Nevile injury, BBL 2017, Melbourne Renegades, Renegades , Big bash League, Cricket news, Cricket Pet Nevill was hit by the handle of Brad Hodge’s bat when he was watching the path of the ball. (Source: Twitter)

Peter Nevil, who was hit in the face by a bat that hurled out of Brad Hodge’s grip on Monday, is unlikely to play for the Melbourne Renegades for the rest of the Big Bash League 2017.

Nevil was keeping wickets when the handle of Brad Hodge’s bat hit him on the cheek due to which he suffered a swollen cheek as result of a burst blood vessel in his face.

However, he is in probables to play Renegades’s last league game against Brisbane Heat. Melbourne side is placed fifth in the points table and with a win over Heat, they will have a chance of finishing in the top four.

Peter Nevill hit on the head with bat: Watch Video

In a statement, Renegades physio Nick Adcock said, “Peter is doing well. Initial scans were inconclusive as to whether there is a hairline fracture or whether swelling was due to a burst blood vessel.”

“Peter will have further reviews with specialists and scans in Sydney this week and pending these follow-ups, we expect he will make a quick recovery,” added Adcock.

The Aussie wicket-keeper will be monitored by Cricket NSW medical staff and is expected to be fit for Sheffield Shield game after the Big Bash League, against the Bushrangers on February 1.

After the 31-year old was taken off from the ground captain Aaron Finch donned the gloves and is likely to keep wickets for Renegades in Peter’s absence.

