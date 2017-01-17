Peter Nevill unlikely to play remainder of Big Bash League after being struck with bat

Pet Nevill was hit by the handle of Brad Hodge’s bat when he was watching the path of the ball. (Source: Twitter) Pet Nevill was hit by the handle of Brad Hodge’s bat when he was watching the path of the ball. (Source: Twitter)

Peter Nevil, who was hit in the face by a bat that hurled out of Brad Hodge’s grip on Monday, is unlikely to play for the Melbourne Renegades for the rest of the Big Bash League 2017.

Nevil was keeping wickets when the handle of Brad Hodge’s bat hit him on the cheek due to which he suffered a swollen cheek as result of a burst blood vessel in his face.

However, he is in probables to play Renegades’s last league game against Brisbane Heat. Melbourne side is placed fifth in the points table and with a win over Heat, they will have a chance of finishing in the top four.

In a statement, Renegades physio Nick Adcock said, “Peter is doing well. Initial scans were inconclusive as to whether there is a hairline fracture or whether swelling was due to a burst blood vessel.”