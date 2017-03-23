Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma congratulates sports dept for getting National Games 2022

Opposition members have questioned the preparedness of the state to host such a mega event especially in creating the infrastructure within five years. (Source: File) Opposition members have questioned the preparedness of the state to host such a mega event especially in creating the infrastructure within five years. (Source: File)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma congratulated the sports department and State Olympic Association for being successful in bidding for the National Games in 2022.

The decision to bid for the games was taken by the state government after taking all pros and cons into consideration, the chief minister said in the Assembly.

Opposition members have questioned the preparedness of the state to host such a mega event especially in creating the infrastructure within five years.

Sangma said the government was confident that five years was enough time for preparations of the games.

“The main issue is resource and we have looked at how to get our resources in a manner that will enable us to create all the infrastructure,” he said.

In Manipur, government employees contributed one month’s salary to enable the games to be held there in 1999, Sangma said.

Earlier, Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Zenith Sangma said National Games 2022 was allotted to Meghalaya by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at its Annual General Meeting on December 27 last year.

The official communication was expected during this month, he said.

Out of the total bid amount, Rs 50 lakh was submitted to the IOA and the remaining Rs 4.50 crore would be cleared after signing of an agreement among IOA, Meghalaya State Olympics Association and the state government, he said.

He said the state would propose around 30 Olympic and non-Olympics disciplines to be held in the National Games and an estimated 13,000 participants were likely to arrive here for the event.

