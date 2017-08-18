Meg Lanning ruled out of upcoming Ashes Series

Meg Lanning has been managing a right shoulder injury and following the recent World Cup, it became apparent that she would require surgery. (Source: AP) Meg Lanning has been managing a right shoulder injury and following the recent World Cup, it became apparent that she would require surgery. (Source: AP)

The year end will witness one of the most anticipated clashes when England takes on Australia in the Ashes series. However, before the start of the series, the Australian women’s team has some bad news as skipper Meg Lanning has been ruled out of action due to a surgery on her shoulder. It may be recalled that Lanning has been facing fitness issues since the beginning of the Women’s World Cup in England. As a result, ger participation in the mega event was also thrown in doubt. However, she did play in the World Cup.

Kate Mahony, Cricket Australia Team Physiotherapist, said, “Meg has been managing a right shoulder injury and following the recent World Cup, it became apparent that she would require surgery,” and added, “Meg underwent surgery earlier this week and we expect that she will require a long rehabilitation period of 6-8 months, ruling her out of the upcoming Ashes Series.

“We will continue to monitor her progress, with a return to play timelines to become clearer once she has commenced rehabilitation.”

Earlier, Mahony had spoken about her shoulder problem (during the world cup) and said, “Meg has been undergoing rehabilitation on her right shoulder, following a chronic injury. Rest will enable her to focus on some rehabilitation and we’ll continue to monitor her ahead of taking part in any further matches in the tournament.”

Reacting to the development Meg Lanning, said, “Whilst it’s very disappointing to be unavailable for the Ashes, I’m looking forward to getting stuck into my rehabilitation and returning to cricket as soon as possible” and added, “It’s an incredibly special occasion for any cricketer to be a part of and I wish the team all the best as they set out to retain the Ashes.”

