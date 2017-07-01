Meet Pakistan women’s cricket team, captained by Sana Mir

Pakistan women’s cricket team take on India in World Cup. Pakistan women’s cricket team take on India in World Cup.

It’s been 20 years since Pakistan women’s cricket team came into existence. They played their first one-day international against New Zealand in 1997 and today, the Pakistan team is in England to play the Women’s World Cup. Pakistan did not have a women’s cricket team and the idea to have a team was floated by two sisters Shaiza and Sharmeen Khan in 1996. A team which did not to qualify for the World Cup until 2009 after playing the 1997 edition in India, is not anymore an easy team to beat.

Captain by Sana Mir, Pakistan are seventh in the women’s world rankings and almost beat South Africa in their opening game of the ongoing World Cup in England. The team has been part of the all four editions of the T20 World Cup. On Sunday, they play arch-rivals India in the group stage game of the World Cup. Pakistan have beaten India once — in the World T20 game by one run last year.

Pakistan have so far played two matches in the World Cup and lost both of them. The first was against South Africa and the second was against England.

The Pakistan squad participating in the World Cup is: Sana Mir, Asmavia Iqbal, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Ghulam Fatima, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Marina Iqbal, Nahida Khan, Nain Abidi, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Yousuf, Sidra Nawaz, Waheeda Akhtar, Bismah Maroof (replaced).

This Pakistan’s fourth women’s World Cup.

