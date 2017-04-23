Latest News

MCC offers life membership to former India captain Sandhya Agarwal

Sandhya Agarwal is being honoured in recognition of her distinguished service to the game.

By: PTI | London | Published:April 23, 2017 9:55 pm
Sandhya Agarwal has played 13 Tests and 21 ODIs from 1984 to 1995. (Source: File)

The ‘Marylebone Cricket Club’ has offered honourary life membership to Sandhya Agarwal, former captain of the Indian women’s Test team.

A resident of Indore, Agarwal has played 13 Tests and 21 ODIs from 1984 to 1995.

After her retirement, she continued to contribute to the game as a selector and coach, besides being a member of the BCCI’s women’s committee.

Presently, she is the chairperson of girl’s U-19 and senior women’s team of MPCA.

Marylebone Cricket Club is the world’s most active cricket club, the owner of Lord’s Ground and the guardian of the laws of the game.

Founded in 1787, it has been recognised as the sole authority on the laws of cricket since its foundation. MCC has awarded honourary life membership to many finest cricketers.

