MCA to hold AGM on May 12 for passing accounts

The Mumbai Cricket Association will convene its Annual General Meeting on May 12 to pass its accounts before fixing the date for holding a Special General Meeting.

The SGM will adopt the changes in its constitution as per the Supreme Court judgement based on the Lodha panel recommendations.

These were some of the major decisions taken by the managing committee which met in Mumbai on Friday, according to MCA sources.

“The AGM will be convened on May 12 specifically to pass the accounts. We will then decide when to convene the SGM to adopt the changes in the constitution prior to the elections,” MCA sources told PTI on Saturday.

The MCA managing committee members also had a meeting with Mumbai’s top police officials on matters concerning security for the upcoming Indian Premier League games at the Wankhede Stadium, home venue of Mumbai Indians.

The opening home game of MI in season 10 of IPL is scheduled on April 9 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

