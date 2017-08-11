MCA to felicitate members of women’s cricket team

The women’s team had lost to the hosts England by nine runs in a nail-biting final at the Lords last month. (Source: Reuters) The women’s team had lost to the hosts England by nine runs in a nail-biting final at the Lords last month. (Source: Reuters)

The Mumbai Cricket Association will felicitate on August 12, the members of the Indian women’s cricket team, that finished runner-up in the Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The women’s team had lost to the hosts England by nine runs in a nail-biting final at the Lords last month.

The MCA had already announced a reward of Rs five lakh each to three members of the squad – Poonam Raut, Smriti Mandhana and Mona Meshram. It had also announced to give membership of their facility at BKC to these three players.

A senior official said the players would be felicitated by former BCCI and ICC chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday.

The association will felicitate the members of the Indian women’s cricket team for their outstanding performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017, a media release issued here said.

The rewards will be given to the three players during the event, the official maintained.

