MCA elections scheduled for November 10 postponed

The last MCA polls were held in 2015 when former Union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar was elected as president of the association.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:October 9, 2017 11:28 pm
The last MCA polls were held in 2015 when former Union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar was elected as president of the association.
The elections to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), which were scheduled to be held on November 10, have been postponed, it was learnt today.

Sources from the cricket body said the November 10 election has been postponed and a decision on it will be taken after the Supreme Court gives its order on implantation of the Lodha Committee reforms.

The Supreme Court’s order is expected on October 30. The last MCA polls were held in 2015 when former Union minister and NCP chief Sharad Pawar was elected as president of the association.

One of the recommendations of the Lodha panel was that persons above 70 years of age cannot be office-bearers of a cricket association. Owing to this, Pawar resigned and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar replaced him.

