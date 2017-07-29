MCA announces Rs 5 lakh each for 3 members of women’s squad

Indian Women’s Cricket team players Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday (Source: PTI) Indian Women’s Cricket team players Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday (Source: PTI)

The Mumbai Cricket Association today announced a reward of Rs five lakh each for Poonam Raut, Smriti Mandhana and Mona Meshram, members of the women’s cricket team which ended as runners up in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

The MCA has also conferred on them membership of MCA-BKC ground facility, it said in a release here.

The Mithali Raj-led Indian team lost to England by nine runs in a nail-biting final at the Lords last Sunday.

Poonam Raut scored a valiant 86 in the final. The MCA would be felicitating the three players on August 13, it added

