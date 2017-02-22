MCA accept Suryakumar Yadav’s apology, select him for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Suryakumar Yadav’s selection was rendered uncertain following a re-tweet and the selectors had kept a player’s slot vacant. (Source: File) Suryakumar Yadav’s selection was rendered uncertain following a re-tweet and the selectors had kept a player’s slot vacant. (Source: File)

The Mumbai Cricket Association has accepted the apology of middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav who was involved in a re-tweet row.

Following his apology, the selectors were asked to pick him as the 15th player in the squad and they chose Yadav for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“The MCA President has accepted the apology tendered by Yadav,” a senior functionary of MCA told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The managing committee of the association met here this evening.

According to reports, Yadav’s selection was rendered uncertain following a re-tweet and the selectors had kept a player’s slot vacant.

The MCA had reportedly sent a notice to Yadav for the retweet and sough an explanation.

‘You are dropped? Looks like Bombay selectors are unaware that you are the Vice Capt of IPL champion team KKR’ was the tweet Yadav re-tweeted, landing him into trouble.

When contacted, Milind Rege, Mumbai’s chief selector told PTI, “I was informed by MCA that Suryakumar Yadav has tendered an unconditional apology, which they have accepted. They asked us to select the 15th player and the 15th player is Suryakumar Yadav.”