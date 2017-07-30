Maybe Rohit Sharma’s opinion about me has now changed, says Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir stated that everyone is entitled to their opinion (Source: File) Mohammad Amir stated that everyone is entitled to their opinion (Source: File)

Pakistan pace spearhead Mohammad Amir has praised on-field rival Rohit Sharma and hopes that “maybe his opinion about me has changed”. This was after Rohit Sharma had Amir was overhyped and a normal bowler.

Responding to a query on Sky Sports, as to whether taking Rohit’s wicket in the Champions Trophy final had given him extra satisfaction, Amir said that he is not bothered by the opinion of his rivals and his only focussed on his bowling.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Amir said, “That was his opinion about me and he is entitled to that opinion. Maybe his opinion about me has now changed.But let’s get one thing clear, I would never call him an ordinary batsman. In fact, I would call him an extraordinary batsman. His record for India is superb and I respect him.” and added, “His opinions about other cricketers are up to him, but with all due respect, I never worry about what other cricketers have to say about me. “It’s not my concern at all and I just concentrate on my performances and what I am doing for my team. If I worried about other people’s opinions of me that would just cause me stress and that is why I avoid it.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion, whether it’s labelling a cricketer world-class or ordinary; it is up to that individual.”, he further added.

It may be recalled her that Rohit Sharma had earlier spoken about Amir and said, “He isn’t the only bowler, Pakistan has five other bowlers who are doing well for them. There is just so much hype around him, I don’t think it is right to give him too much hype after one match. He is good but he needs to prove it over and over again. Now people are comparing him to Wasim Akram and all that. He is just a normal bowler, on that given day if he is good, he is good. It is not as if he turns up and blows everyone away.”

