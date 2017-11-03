Maybe Nathan Coulter-Nile can crack open a few guys early, says Josh Hazlewood ahead of England’s first tour game

Josh Hazlewood is expected to lead Australia’s pace bowling attack with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. (Source: File) Josh Hazlewood is expected to lead Australia’s pace bowling attack with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. (Source: File)

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood wants Nathan Coulter-Nile to ‘crack open’ the England batsmen when they face Western Australia in their first tour match in Perth on Saturday. Coulter Nile will be leading Western Australia’s bowling attack against England in the two-day tour match.

Western Australia did not include Coulter-Nile for their Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales in Sydney, but he gets a chance to lead the side in the upcoming tour match. Australia’s former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson has turned down the decision to open the bowling for Western Australia XI, according to a newspaper report.

For the upcoming first Ashes Test, Hazlewood is expected to spearhead Australia’s pace bowling attack with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in Brisbane later this month.

He also feels that Coulter-Nile will be effective in the tour match against England, he said, “Maybe he can crack open a few guys early and create a few scars in their top order and middle order. It’s disappointing he’s not playing in the Shield game against us but he’s obviously had injuries in the past few years so they’re easing him back into it.” Hazlewood told reporters late on Thursday.

Last week, in the opening Shield round, Coulter-Nile bowled 15 overs. It was his first domestic match in more than two years. He grabbed three wickets in his six overs against Tasmania in Perth.

Mentioning more about Coulter-Nile’s ability to crumble the top-order, Hazlewood said, “That top order, it will be their first real hit-out in Australia and to have a guy like Coults there to warm them up and to maybe create a few scars, would be nice. Obviously their plan is to jump straight into it on the bounciest and quickest wicket and get used to conditions that way.”

Hazlewood also said that England batsmen could be in for a hard time facing Starc and Cummins in the first Test, as the wicket will provide help to the fast bowlers with extra bounce and movement off the pitch. “They’re not going to fear me or (off-spinner) Nathan Lyon but the other two guys obviously put fear into the batsmen. That’s part of their game, bowling fast and bowling short on occasions,” Hazlewood concluded.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd