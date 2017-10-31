Mayanti Langer asks Suresh Raina for Wi-fi in Kanpur, Twitterati provides variety of passwords

Mayanti Langer asked if she can use “SureshRaina’s” Wi-fi. Mayanti Langer asked if she can use “SureshRaina’s” Wi-fi.

TV Presenter Mayanti Langer, who was in Kanpur as part of the team covering India’s third and final ODI against New Zealand, found something peculiar at the Green Park stadium. While browsing for WiFi in the stadium, Langer found that, among the many Wi-Fi networks was one with the name “SureshRaina.” The TV Presenter then put the screenshot of the image on Twitter and said, “Hi @ImRaina possible to get the password to your network?” Raina did not respond to that but the rest of Twitterverse provided solutions that was based on everything from Raina’s apparent failure to clear the Yo-Yo test to corruption within the BCCI.

Some people asked her to use “MSD” as password, referring to MS Dhoni under whom Raina played in the Chennai Super Kings and was a regular in the Indian team. Some also said that the reason why she can see his name is because his network is strongest in Kanpur. Raina is the captain of Uttar Pradesh Ranji team. There was also a tweet that said that the password would be “No short balls please!” Raina’s vulnerability to the short ball had cost him a spot in the Indian Test team.

Suresh Raina has struggled to find a place in the Indian team of late. He last played an ODI for India against South Africa in Mumbai and his last appearance in the Indian jersey was in a T20I against England earlier in the year. Raina has not played Test cricket for India since 2010.

