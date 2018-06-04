Mayank Agarwal ties knot with long-time girlfriend Aashita Sood; see pics

Mayank Agarwal got married to Aashita Sood on Monday. (Source: Instagram) Mayank Agarwal got married to Aashita Sood on Monday. (Source: Instagram)

Karnataka and Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Aashita Sood on Monday. Mayank’s Karnataka teammate and India batsman KL Rahul posted photos on his official Instagram account that said, “Celebrating @mayankagarawal ‘s and @aashitasood09 ’s big day!🍾👑Friends like family, blessed with the best! 👌🏽🤩#AshKaroMayank😊.”

Mayank proposed Aashita earlier this year. The couple had posted photos on the social media every now and then from the preparations for the big occasions. In one of the posts, Mayank wrote, “Looking forward to a lifetime of this. Let’s get this party started! 🎉.”

Looking forward to a lifetime of this. Let’s get this party started! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/FDOmmIEzac — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) 31 May 2018

Celebrations have begun! 😃 pic.twitter.com/e5kw55MsiF — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) 2 June 2018

The right-handed batsman got himself noticed after scoring over 2000 runs in domestic circuit across formats. He wasn’t still picked in the Indian team but did register a place for himself in the India ‘A’ side that will fly to England for a four-day ‘Test’ match scheduled to be played between July 16 and July 19. Karun Nair will be leading the team while Agarwal will have the onus of providing their side with some good scores early in the innings.

While he scored over 2000 runs in the domestic circuit, Agarwal didn’t really have a good IPL campaign. He only managed to score 120 runs in 11 matches with the best score of 30 to his name.

