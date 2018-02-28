Mayank Agarwal surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with most runs in single List A tournament

Mayank Agarwal scored 723 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. (Source: PTI) Mayank Agarwal scored 723 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. (Source: PTI)

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal has been in brilliant form with the bat after scoring 2141 runs in the on-going domestic season so far. Agarwal during this period added another feather to his hat after the right-handed opener smashed 723 runs in eight matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018. He surpassed ‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar for the most number of runs in a single List A tournament. Tendulkar struck 673 runs in the 2003 World Cup. Mayank Agarwal’s scores read 109, 84, 28, 102, 89, 140, 81 and 90 while Sachin scored 52, 36, 81, 152, 50, 98, 5, 97, 15, 83, 4 in 11 matches.

Mayank on Tuesday led his Karnataka side to Vijay Hazare triumph after scoring 90 runs in the final against Saurashtra at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground. “I have been doing the same things that I have been doing throughout the season and it is the belief factor. I got the support from the team management and they backed me. We have to focus on the things that are in our hand. The final was the focus for us. I have been batting well and I wanted to continue with that. I feel confident and I was in the right zone,” the Karnataka batsman said after the match.

Agarwal’s domestic season hasn’t ended yet as he would now fly to Dharamsala for the upcoming Deodhar Trophy which is scheduled to begin from Sunday. He has also been drafted in the squad for the Rest of India side for Irani Trophy that would be led by Karun Nair.

