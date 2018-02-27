Mayank Agarwal leads Karnataka to third Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mayank Agarwal scored 90 off 79 balls. (Source: PTI) Mayank Agarwal scored 90 off 79 balls. (Source: PTI)

Karnataka won their third Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday with a 41-run win over Saurashtra. Mayank Agarwal was once again the star of the show for Karnataka, scoring 90 runs off 79 balls batting first. Apart from that, contributions from Ravikumar Samarth and Pavan Deshpande also helped propel Karnataka’s total to 253. Saurashtra were all out for 212 with captain Cheteshwar Pujara scoring 94.

Karnataka lost early wickets in the form of captain Karun Nair in the second over and KL Rahul in the third. Ravikumar Samarth then stayed put with Agarwal and the two put up 136 runs for the third wicket. Agarwal missed out on his century by 10 runs when he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja. Pavan Deshpande then practically ensured that Karnataka reach the 250 mark and was dismissed by Kamlesh Makvana. Makvana ended the innings with four wickets to his name.

Saurashtra never could mount a considerable challenge to Karnataka. They lost wickets at regular intervals and crossed the 100 run mark only after the 25th over. Cheteshwar Pujara stayed put but there were few who stayed with him. He made 94 off 127 balls and was the penultimate wicket to fall. Saurashtra ended up making 212 in 46.3 overs and thus conceded the title.

BRIEF SCORES: Karnataka: 253 beat Saurashtra: 212 by 41 runs.

