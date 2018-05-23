May you have 360-degree success off the field: Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to AB de Villiers

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Sachin Tendulkar was one of the many who paid tribute to AB de Villiers after the former South African captain announced his retirement from international cricket.

By: Sports Desk | Published: May 23, 2018 9:06:01 pm
AB de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. (Source: PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday wished AB de Villiers a “360-degree success off the field” after the latter announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket. De Villiers, in a video on his Twitter handle, stunned the cricketing world by announcing that he was calling time on his career with South Africa. “Like your on-field game, may you have 360-degree success off the field as well. You will definitely be missed, @ABdeVilliers17. My best wishes to you!” said Tendulkar in his tweet.

De Villiers said in a video that he put out through his Twitter account that he was “tired.” “It’s not about earning more somewhere else, it’s about running out of gas and feeling that it is the right time to move on. Everything comes to an end. To the cricket fans around South Africa and the World, thank you for your kindness and generosity, and today, for your understanding,” he said.

De Villiers has most recently been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. He last played for South Africa in the final Test of what was a grueling and controversial series against Australia. He had taken a break from Test cricket in 2017 due to recurring injuries and to stay fit for the 2019 World Cup. He made his comeback in the longest format of the game in December 2017 and since then, has put in some valuable performances for South Africa. This included his 22nd, and last, century in the second Test against Australia.

