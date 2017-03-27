Matthew Wade, Ravindra Jadeja get into argument post Glenn Maxwell dismissal

Ravi Ashwin came in between Matthew Wade and Ravindra Jadeja to stop the on-field banter between the two. (Source: PTI) Ravi Ashwin came in between Matthew Wade and Ravindra Jadeja to stop the on-field banter between the two. (Source: PTI)

Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade got into an argument with India’s Ravindra Jadeja after Glenn Maxwell’s dismissal in the ongoing fourth Test in Dharamsala, continuing the hostilities between the two sides.

The incident took place in the 33rd over of Australia’s second innings after Maxwell was adjudged LBW by South African

umpire Marais Erasmus.

Maxwell predictably took a DRS, which remained umpire’s call even though it looked tight in TV replays.

As Maxwell started walking, an angry Wade tried to approach the melee of Indian players but Ravichandran Ashwin came in between and held back the Aussie keeper.

Wade was having an argument with Jadeja, who seemed equally involved before another player pulled him aside.

Wade was fuming and as he walked back to his crease, he was seen having another round of discussion with Murali Vijay.

The two umpires then called India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Jadeja for a chat to cool things down.

There has been a lot of acrimony between the two teams throughout the series. Steve Smith’s ‘DRS Brain Fade’ started it all before rival captain Virat Kohli stopped short of calling him a “cheat”.

The ICC had to broker peace between the teams.

The Ranchi Test match saw another round of controversy after Kohli’s shoulder injury. Glenn Maxwell kicked up a storm by mocking the Indian captain.

To make matters worse, a section of the Australian media went on overdrive comparing Kohli to controversial US President Donald Trump — something that didn’t go down well with the Indian team.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now