Matthew Wade opts to keep away from debate, wants to perform before Ashes

Matthew Wade has been talked about a lot since his slump in form in Test cricket. He was picked in the Australia Test squad for the 2012-13 Ashes series for his batting. The wicket-keeper wasn’t seen as the best player behind the stumps though. Now, five years later, Wade is in a different situation. He is said to be the best wicket-keeper but is struggling for form with the bat. But, he scored a 105-ball 111 for his Tasmania state team in Australia’s domestic competition and gave hints that he can be trusted for the upcoming Ashes series.

Peter Nevill has also returned to form with a 130-run innings for New South Wahles. He was dropped from the squad after Australia lost a Test series in Sri Lanka last year.

With both the players hitting form, it will be another headache for Australia selectors. Wade, however, is not concerned about what people talk about and who will be selected.

“I haven’t been paying a lot of attention,” Wade told cricket.com.au. “I don’t tend to read the paper all that much these days and I’ve deleted Facebook. Instagram’s about the only thing I’m still running at the moment, so I don’t listen too much. I’m the current one-day and Test ‘keeper – I want to be there, I feel like I will be there but that’s for other people really to scrutinise and have a chat over. I’ve just got to focus on playing good cricket and trying to win games for Tassie, and I feel like if I do that then the performances will come forward.”

The Ashes series will be begin at the Gabba starting November 23. Both Wade and Nevill haven’t had the best of form in the past one year and Wade is surprised that who people see him as good keeper now but a better batsman when he began his career.

“It’s funny how three years ago I couldn’t catch the ball apparently, and now I’m a good ‘keeper and I can’t bat, so it changes every year,” Wade reflected. “I don’t know if they (critics) underrate me, but it is what it is. People are open to their own opinions, but that doesn’t really worry me too much. It’s more about internally and what I can do to win games. I play the game to win, and I don’t play for individual accolades – although of course you want to be scoring runs and doing everything you can, but it’s about trying to win games for Australia. And if I’m in a team that’s winning, I obviously am a lot more comfortable.”

