Matthew Wade answered his critics really well, says Darren Lehmann

After coming under heavy criticism for his under performance, Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has answered his critics. This is according to head coach, Darren Lehmann.

Speaking to reporters, Lehmann said, “I thought Matthew Wade answered his critics really well in this game. A great stumping, a couple of catches, so that was pleasing for Matthew.”

If he did it (wicketkeeping) … he probably couldn’t bat as high. He sat under the lid as well at bat-pad for really a day and a half. t the end of the day he’s picked to bat No.4 or No.5 for Australia and we want him making runs”

With reports Peter Nevill also making a stake to reclaim his spot, Wade must be aware of not letting his performance drop. Nevill had recently reiterated his desire to play well so that he could be in the reckoning for the Ashes squad. Wade has not fared well in his previous nine Tests and has averaged above 20.

“It’s all about playing the best cricket I can. And that’s going to be for NSW in the (JLT domestic) one-day tournament and then there’s going to be two or three Shield games before the Ashes squad gets announced.”, Nevill said.

