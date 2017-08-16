Matthew Hayden shares English version of India’s National Anthem, draws applause on Twitter

Former Australia opener criticised the Nagpur strip where India won inside three days. (Source: Twitter) Former Australia opener criticised the Nagpur strip where India won inside three days. (Source: Twitter)

On the occasion of India’s 71st Independence, sport stars across the country’ sent in their wishes and celebrated the day in their won manner. However, one wish which stood out was former Australian opener Matthew Hayden’s way of sending across his greetings. In a unique way, Matthew Hayden posted the English version of India’s National Anthem on Independence Day. His gesture drew a lot of applause on social media and also received a lot of praise.

Happy Independence Day India pic.twitter.com/JK2PoAHt12 — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) 15 August 2017

You can read the full text of the English version below-

May the ruler of the hearts of all people,

Dispenser of India’s fortune.

Whose name rouses the hearts of the Punjab, Sindh,

Gujarat, and Maratha,

Of the Dravida, and Odisha and Bengal.

Whose name echoes in the Himalayas

Whose name mingles in the music of the

Yamuna and Ganga

And whose name is chanted by

the waves of the Indian sea

‘May He bless you and protect you.

May He smile on you and be gracious to you.

May he show you his favour and give you his piece.’

Now and forevermore.

Amen.

It may be recalled here that Hayden was among the many many sports stars who celebrated the Independence day by sending in their wishes. The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli unfurled the tricolour at Kandy on the occasion of the 70th year of Indian Independence.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli sent his Independence day wishes on social media and also revealed why it is special for him. Incidentally, Kohli’s father, late Prem Kohli shares the birthday on the same day as India got independent.

