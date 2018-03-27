Matt Renshaw added to Australia’s squad for South Africa

Matt Renshaw enjoyed a fine home summer against South Africa and Pakistan in 2017. (Source: File) Matt Renshaw enjoyed a fine home summer against South Africa and Pakistan in 2017. (Source: File)

Australia have included Queensland batsman Matt Renshaw for the fourth and final Test against South Africa. The left-hander will depart from Australia on Tuesday evening at the end of the Sheffield Shield Final where he is involved with Queensland against Tasmania. Renshaw’s inclusion comes at the time when Australian cricket is under serious turmoil following admission of ball-tampering in third Test. Steve Smith was suspended for one match and will not be part of the important fourth Test with South Africa leading 2-1.

Renshaw will fly to Johannesburg on Tuesday evening to join the rest of the squad which has come under fire after Cameron Bancroft’s ball-tampering attempt was caught on camera. Initially there were plans for Renshaw to be substituted from the game but he will fly at the conclusion of a possible title-clinching draw. He was replaced by Bancroft for the Ashes and with Cricket Australia likely to hand out suspensions to players, the opener could make way.

Renshaw has played ten Test matches for Australia with his last appearance coming in Bangladesh in 2017. In the ten matches, he has amassed 623 runs with a best of 184 runs at an average of 36.64.

There have been reports that others could be added to the Test squad with Renshaw’s state teammate Joe Burns a strong candidate. However, for now, CA are yet to confirm any other call-ups. The only other spare batsman in Australia’s squad is Peter Handscomb who is expected to be a straight swap for an already-suspended Smith.

Fourth Test resumes at Wanderers on Friday with South Africa in the lead – both in the series and psychologically following the ball-tampering scandal.

Australia squad: Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Tim Paine, Matthew Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, Chadd Sayers, Mitchell Starc.

