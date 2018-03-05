Match referee to probe staircase fight between David Warner, Quinton de Kock

David Warner and Quinton de Kock were involved in an ugly spat in Durban on Sunday. (Source: AP) David Warner and Quinton de Kock were involved in an ugly spat in Durban on Sunday. (Source: AP)

Match referee Jeff Crowe will look into the heated off-field exchange between David Warner and Quinton de Kock which occurred in Durban on Sunday. Confirming the development Cricket Australia (CA) stated that the match referee had reminded both the teams about the spirit of the game and it is now in the hands of the on-field umpires and Crowe.

Earlier, CCTV footage revealed that Warner and De Kock were indeed involved in an angry war of words during the tea-break in the player’s tunnel.

Speaking to cricket.com.au, a CA spokesman said,”Following the end of the second session there was an incident involving David Warner and Quinton de Kock on return to the changerooms.

“The incident was discussed between the two team managers and the match referee last night and it is now in the hands of the on-field umpires and match referee.

“Both teams were reminded by the match referee of the spirit in which the game should be played.”

David Warner is no saint but if he is this fired up, very likely that something nasty must have been said by Quinton de Kock. Will be interesting to know the whole story. #SAvAUS pic.twitter.com/uHpT7jUVUO — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) 5 March 2018

Meanwhile, South Africa’s team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee said, “It’s rather unfortunate that the incident took place and certainly not in the spirit of the game. The match referee had spoken to us after the day’s play. We will await any further communication from the ICC around this incident,” he added. As per latest reports, Warner and De Kock’s fight was allegedly provoked by a barb about his wife Candice.

