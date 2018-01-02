‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar turns ‘Master Chef’; watch video

Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of him cooking. (Source: Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar posted a video of him cooking. (Source: Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar has entertained cricket fans across the globe with his masterful strokes in a career that spanned 24 years. His beautiful touch of finding the right mix between power and placement, helped him score 15,921 runs in Tests, 18,426 runs in ODIs and 25,396 runs in first class cricket. Now, he’s taken that ability of finding the right combination to the dining table and served it on a platter for his friends and family to cherish.

Tendulkar, who wooed many with his batting skills until 2013, served a culinary affair for friends and family on New Year’s Eve and shared a video clip of him cooking. In the video, Sachin has the same level of excitement and convinction as he did with the bat. “It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜 Hope you all had a great New Year’s Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always,” Tendulkar wrote in the tweet accompanying the video. “This is New Year’s barbecue, special barbecue. Whoa! Smell is delicious. As time goes by, it gets better and better,” Tendulkar said in the video.

It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜

Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always. pic.twitter.com/aOPVJUscx4 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2018

Earlier, Tendulkar had shared a picture partying with former teammates Yuvraj Singh and Ajit Agarkar ahead of the New Year. He had also posted a video of himself playing golf.

Nothing like spending time with friends and playing a sport. It gives you some unforgettable moments… :-)) pic.twitter.com/uPfmNuvxeP — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2017

Before the close of 2017, Tendulkar, a Rajya Sabha MP, had shared his vision involving sports and the contribution it makes in a society after his attempt at speaking in the house was abrupted.

