Mason Crane ‘ready’ for Ashes Test debut after Australian summer of success

Mason Crane would not have hoped that he could be in line for making his Test debut for England in the first Ashes Test itself. The leg-spinner impressed with his bowling in the warm-up game against Western Australia in Perth picking up two wickets but could not stop the run flow. But, that is not stopping the 20-year-old from dreaming of playing for England when the team walks out at the Gabba on November 23 to face Australia in the first Test.

Crane said that he is ready to play red-ball five-day cricket and he will be ready to do the job for his team in the match.

“Absolutely. I’m ready,’ he said. ‘I’m very confident I could do a job if called upon. I probably wouldn’t be here if other people didn’t think so either. Mo’s injury just shows that I have to prepare for every game like I’m going to play. If it looks like a one-spinner pitch, then you never know,” he was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

Crance is not the first choice spinner for England as Moeen Ali has led the attack for more than two years now. But an injury to the all-rounder may see Crance take his place.

“This is an experience I’ll remember for ever and if I’m called upon, great,” he added.

Crane was in Australia last year where he became the first foreign cricketer to represent New South Wales in Sheffield Shield cricket since Imran Khan 20 years ago. It was here that Crane came in touch with Stuart MacGill, the Australia famous Australia leg-spinner to have played in the same era as Shane Warne.

“Stu was brilliant. He’s as passionate as anyone I’ve seen when they talk about bowling. That came across even when I just spoke to him over coffee,” said Crane. “We worked on technical things but a lot of it was mental and he was an amazing help.

“Stu was keen on letting me know what a big deal it was to play for New South Wales and I’m very appreciative. Luckily, this summer I’ve had the chance to play in some other big games, too. I don’t think it crossed anyone’s mind that New South Wales were helping an Englishman,” he said.

