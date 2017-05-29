Mason Crane dismisses Dean Elgar in the most unfamiliar manner, watch video

Dean Elgar looked stunned and didn’t have any clue as to how did all of this happened in a whisker. (Source: Twitter) Dean Elgar looked stunned and didn’t have any clue as to how did all of this happened in a whisker. (Source: Twitter)

English County cricket on Monday experienced an extraordinary moment during a match between Somerset and Hampshire. Somerset batsman Dean Elgar was at the crease facing 20-year-old Mason Crane. The leg-spinner delivered the ball which bounced twice before hitting the stumps. This was probably the most unfamiliar dismissal as the ball first bounced really wide near the bowler’s end and the second time under the batsman’s legs before hitting the stumps.

Following the dismissal, Elgar looked stunned and didn’t have any clue as to how all of this transpired in a quick few seconds.

Crane somehow managed to get the perfect result out of nowhere with disbelief clearly visible. Crane initially didn’t join in on the celebrations as his teammates sprang up in euphoria.

Regarding this unbelievable incident, Somerset Cricket posted on Twitter saying, “OUT: Would you believe it. Crane bowls a long-hop that yorks Elgar on the second bounce. He goes for 60 and Somerset are 118/6,”.

Later in the match, Crane finished with a five-wicket haul with impressive figures of 5-40. Somerset were put in to chase 259 but were totally outplayed by Hampshire which included Crane’s heroics. Hampshire clinched the match by 90 runs.

