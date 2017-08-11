Mason Crane and Mark Stoneman named in England squad for Test series against West Indies

For the upcoming three match Test series between England and West Indies, the uncapped pair of Mason Crane and Mark Stoneman have been handed a call up for the Three Lions. Also making a comeback is Chris Woakes who returns to the side after recovering from a side strain. While Mark Stoneman has been in fine form in first class cricket, Mason Crane has earned the call for England after picking up 65 wickets in 22 first-class games.

Addressing the media, James Whitaker, the National Selector, said, “The selectors would like to offer their congratulations to Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane who thoroughly deserve their opportunity in the squad” and added, “Keaton Jennings will return to Durham and will look to recapture the form that earned him selection in the first place. I am sure he will find his confidence and look to score runs in the remaining matches of this season.

“Chris Woakes has proved his fitness and returns to the squad having missed most of the summer through injury. He was impressive in his return game at Lord’s this week and if selected in the final line-up, he will be relishing the prospect of playing on his home ground.”

Meanwhile, with the inclusion of Mason Crane, Mark Stoneman and Chris Woakes, the trio of Keaton Jennings, Liam Dawson and Steven Finn have been dropped.

England Squad: Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Mark Stoneman, Mason Crane

