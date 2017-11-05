BPL 2017: Inspired by Herschelle Gibbs, Mashrafe Mortaza sports jersey number ‘0’

Mashrafe Mortaza decided to sport a new jersey number during the 2017 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. (Source: File) Mashrafe Mortaza decided to sport a new jersey number during the 2017 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. (Source: File)

Bangladesh ODI skipper Mahsrafe Mortaza surprised his fans when he took the field sporting a jersey which was numbered “0” during the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders against Rajshahi Kings. Talking about the same, Mortaza said that he got the inspiration from former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs who had donned the jersey that had “00” as the number.

“I was inspired by an interview of Gibbs that I read a few days back,” Mortaza was saying as quoted by Cricbuzz. “There it was stated ‘start from zero again’ and honestly it was quite motivating.”

“Initially I wore 20 and then later decided to keep the first part and began wearing 2. Now I am going back to the second part to complete the circle,” he said.

The right-hander also talked about the dismal run that Bangladesh had faced in South Africa after they failed to win a single game across all formats.

“As a professional, I cannot look back and hold on to it,” said Mortaza about the overwhelming defeats that Bangladesh suffered in South Africa. Today is a good day, tomorrow might be a bad one. We need to work so that we can make sure day after tomorrow is better,” said a philosophical sounding Mortaza.

The Rangpur Riders skipper suggested that he needs to look on the upcoming assignments and get fruitful results for his side.

“How focused we are is important (more) than anything else. What I specifically want to do and achieve is (also) important. As a professional, you will have good and bad times. You need to take everything into your stride and make that count in the long run,” Mortaza concluded.

