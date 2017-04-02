Mashrafe Mortaza gets one match suspension for slow over rate

The suspension means Mashrafe will miss his side’s next ODI, which is currently scheduled to be in a three-nation tournament in Ireland in May. (Source: AP) The suspension means Mashrafe will miss his side’s next ODI, which is currently scheduled to be in a three-nation tournament in Ireland in May. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh One-day captain Mashrafe Mortaza was on Sunday suspended for one match and fined 40 per cent of his match fee for maintaining slow over-rate during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday.

Mortaza’s teammates were fined 20 per cent of their match fees, ICC said in a release.

Bangladesh was ruled to be two overs short of its target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 and Appendix 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which deals with minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As Mashrafe had previously been found guilty of a minor over-rate offence during the first ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on 26 December 2016, this offence constituted his second minor over-rate offence within a 12-month period which has led to a suspension.

The suspension means Mashrafe will miss his side’s next ODI, which is currently scheduled to be in a three-nation tournament in Ireland in May.

Andy Pycroft of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the suspension while the charge was laid by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire S Ravi and fourth official Ranmore Martinesz.

