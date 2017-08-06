Latest News

Mashrafe Mortaza coughs up blood, rushed to hospital

Bangladesh's ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who led the team to the Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final in June, was on Saturday taken to a hospital after he coughed up blood, which made his family members tensed.

August 6, 2017
Bangladesh’s ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who led the team to the Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final in June, was on Saturday taken to a hospital after he coughed up blood, which made his family members tensed. Later, he was declared fit and not admitted in the hospital.

A bdcrictime.com report says that Mortaza’s health was not positive for the past two days and he was scheduled for a check-up. But, the coughing of blood on Saturday forced his family to take him to hospital early.

“There is nothing serious happened to Mashrafe. He coughed up some blood in the morning and that’s why he went to hospital for checkup. His lungs has been checked and everything is fine now. He won’t have to be admitted in hospital,” Debashish Chowdhury, the official doctor of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

Bangladesh are gearing up for their first bilateral series Australia at home in 11 years. The team will play two Test matches against the Aussies in Dhaka and Chittagong.

The squad is currently training in Mirpur for the upcoming series but because Mortaza doesn’t play Test cricket, he was not part of the squad. He, if fit, may return for the ODI series.

Australia confirmed last Thursday that they will tour Bangladesh after their pay dispute with Cricket Australia was resolved and new pay deal was agreed to.

