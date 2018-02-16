  • Associate Sponsor
LIVE NOW
  • Martin Guptill slams 49-ball hundred, becomes highest T20I run-scorer

Martin Guptill slams 49-ball hundred, becomes highest T20I run-scorer

Martin Guptill's dazzling innings of 105 propelled New Zealand to equal their highest T20I score in the shortest format.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 16, 2018 2:21 pm
martin guptill, M. Guptill, martin guptill century, martin guptill t20i century, new zealand, australia, martin guptill record, t20i record, brendon mccullum, cricket news, indian express Martin Guptill slammed his second T20I century in just 49 deliveries.
Related News

Martin Guptill scripted history at Eden Park on Friday after becoming the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 international cricket. Enroute to this milestone, the New Zealand opener also slammed his second T20I century in just 49 deliveries, fastest by a Kiwi batsman. Incidentally, both the records were held by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum. McCullum’s career figure of 2140 T20 international runs was broken when Guptill moved to 58, having earlier brought up his fifty from just 30 deliveries against Australia at Auckland. Courtesy of his knock New Zealand equalled their highest T20I score in the shortest format. Guptill was eventually dismissed for 105 (54 balls) but that was not before he hit six beautiful boundaries and nine monstrous sixes.

With 2188 runs Guptill tops the list of most T20I runs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is third and needs 233 runs to surpass him. Tillakaratne Dilshan is fourth with 1889 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

Your name never stands for anything, only performances do. I need to prove it to everyone and myself that I can perform well again 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table