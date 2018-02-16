Martin Guptill slams 49-ball hundred, becomes highest T20I run-scorer

Martin Guptill slammed his second T20I century in just 49 deliveries. Martin Guptill slammed his second T20I century in just 49 deliveries.

Martin Guptill scripted history at Eden Park on Friday after becoming the leading run-scorer in Twenty20 international cricket. Enroute to this milestone, the New Zealand opener also slammed his second T20I century in just 49 deliveries, fastest by a Kiwi batsman. Incidentally, both the records were held by former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum. McCullum’s career figure of 2140 T20 international runs was broken when Guptill moved to 58, having earlier brought up his fifty from just 30 deliveries against Australia at Auckland. Courtesy of his knock New Zealand equalled their highest T20I score in the shortest format. Guptill was eventually dismissed for 105 (54 balls) but that was not before he hit six beautiful boundaries and nine monstrous sixes.

With 2188 runs Guptill tops the list of most T20I runs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is third and needs 233 runs to surpass him. Tillakaratne Dilshan is fourth with 1889 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd