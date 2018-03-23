Martin Crowe is still the best batmsan for New Zealand, says Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson scored 102 against England in first innings. (Source: AP) Kane Williamson scored 102 against England in first innings. (Source: AP)

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson etched his name in record books when the 27-year-old right hand batsman scored an 18th ton in Test cricket on Friday. But despite scoring a record-breaking hundred for New Zealand, Williamson insisted former legend Martin Crowe remains New Zealand’s “best batsman.”

“Martin was a fantastic, world-class player for New Zealand. Our best player, or batsman, certainly, of all time, and the respect is certainly there for Martin and what he’s done for the game,” said Williamson when he surpassed Crowe and Ross Taylor’s record for most number of hundreds in Tests for New Zealand.

Williamson might have surpassed Crowe and Taylor’s record but the Kiwi skipper insisted that he doesn’t really focus on the stats and added that he was “frustrated” after getting out.

“For me personally, I haven’t focused too much on stats. It’s always been about trying to do my best for the team, that’s why today it was frustrating to not still be out there. In saying that it was a fairly good delivery and you walk off and that’s part and parcel of the game. You want to keep going and try to contribute more and more.”

MUST READ | Kane Williamson piles records, misery on England

Williamson is arguably one of four greatest batsmen (Steve Smith, Joe Root and Virat Kohli) of the modern era. But, the Blackcaps cpatain doesn’t see this is as a comparison, instead looks to this as a contribution to the game and their respective sides.

“I love the game,” he said. “I enjoy watching it and there’s so many fantastic players around that I do enjoy watching, but not from a comparison point of view by any means. Some of them are mates, some of them I’ve played with and against and there’s a natural interest there, but I suppose my focus is about playing for the team, and I think that’s where you get your satisfaction, if you’re able to contribute and do your bit for a cause that comes out on the right side. Whether or not it does, you do want to be playing in that fashion.”

Earlier, on day on one of the first Test match, New Zealand had bundled out England for 58 runs. The second day, however, saw little action with rain playing spoilsport as the Kiwis moved to 229/4 at stumps.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd