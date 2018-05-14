Mark Waugh set to step down as Australia’s national selector

Mark Waugh has signed a deal with fox sports. (Source: AP) Mark Waugh has signed a deal with fox sports. (Source: AP)

Former Australian Test batsman Mark Waugh is set to quit from his role as an Australia’s national selector once his term comes to an end in August. According to reports, the 52-year-old former opener took the decision to turn his focus on commentary. Waugh had recently signed a deal with fox sports and his final assignment for Cricket Australia will be against England and Zimbabwe in July.

Waugh is currently in India where he is commentating for the Indian Premier League,2018. Recently Mark Waugh had heaped praise on Delhi Daredevils batsman Prithvi Shaw and compared him with Sachin Tendulkar.

“The first thing you notice is his technique, it’s very similar to Sachin Tendulkar. His grip, his stance, he stays very still at the crease and plays all his shots around the wicket. He plays the ball quite late and is quite punchy in his strokeplay and has an excellent base to play any shot from any bowler. He’s just so much like Sachin Tendulkar,” Mark Waugh said during a show on Star Sports.

Follow The Indian Express Coverage on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018. For live coverage, live expert analysis and real-time interactive map, log on to IndianExpress.com

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App