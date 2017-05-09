Marcus Stoinis remains unsure for Australia’s Champions Trophy 2017 squad

Marcus Stoinis hopes that a decision should be out on his fitness for participation in the Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: File) Marcus Stoinis hopes that a decision should be out on his fitness for participation in the Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: File)

The Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis remains unsure for the Champions Trophy 2017 selection after picking up an injury while training with Kings XI Punjab during IPL practice recently.

Stoinis headed back to Australia, taking rest in Perth. Later this week he will travel to Brisbane to see a doctor regarding his shoulder injury. He is hoping that a decision should be out on his fitness as soon as possible for participation in the Champions Trophy 2017, as mentioned in the report of ‘The Herald Sun’.

Stoinis will join his other four team-mates in Brisbane who are a part of the Champions Trophy squad. He hardly played for Kings XI Punjab this season showing up in just five matches, grabbing two wickets. The all-rounder did not get enough opportunities in the team as he had to make way for some in-form foreign players like Hashim Amla, David Miller and Shaun Marsh.

If Stoinis is declared fit for the Champions Trophy, he will join the other members from the Australian team who’ll directly reach England after the IPL. Stoinis will join the team along with his three other team-mates — Mitch Starc, Josh Hazlewood and wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.

If Stoinis is unable to make it to the Australian squad, then all-rounder James Faulkner could be considered an option replacing him.

Australian Test batsmen Peter Handscombe can be considered as another option for the Champions Trophy squad. Recently he hammered 140 for county team Yorkshire in a 50-overs match. Australia will play their first warm-up match against Sri Lanka on May 26.

