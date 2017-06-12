Manoj Tiwary lambasts Rashid Latif, says video is a stunt to grab 60 seconds of fame

Manoj Tiwary came down heavily on Rashid Latif for his criticism on Virender Sehwag. (Source: BCCI) Manoj Tiwary came down heavily on Rashid Latif for his criticism on Virender Sehwag. (Source: BCCI)

After former Pakistan wicket-keeper Rashid Latif hit out at former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag for his congratulatory tweet, current Indian batsman Manoj Tiwary has come out and lambasted Rashid Latif for his post. Replying to Rashid Latif’s message, Tiwary said that his video was a stunt meant only to get attention and limelight.

In his recorded video, Manoj Tiwary is heard saying,”I generally don’t upload videos but Rashid Latif’s comments forced me to. He has tried to put down a legend like Virender Sehwag and it is a shameful act. So I was wondering what forced him to upload such a video.”

“After thinking long I figured out that all he wants is his 60 seconds of fame – something which he doesn’t get nowadays. The language in the video suggests he doesn’t have courtesy and the decency to respect other players. He should realise that by posting such a video he has made a big mistake.

Tiwary is then heard asking Latif to go and check his own records after which he is subsequently mocked for his lack of knowledge. “You should go and check your record and then see Sehwag’s record. It will help you understand whom you are talking about. But the problem is you cannot even understand those records as it is in English.”

Tiwary further adds,”You cannot even match Virender Sehwag’s numbers. So tell a friend to translate Sehwag’s record from English so that you understand how far behind you lag in terms of numbers. It will help you become aware of reality and then think ten times before taking such digs at legendary performers of the game.”

Tiwary also deemed as an extremely shameless act and suggested Latif not to indulge in such acts in future.

It may be recalled here that Virender Sehwag’s congratulatory message after India’s win over Pakistan did not go down well with Rashid Latif. “Pote ke baad Bete. Koi baat nahi Beta, Well tried ! Congratulations Bharat !#BaapBaapHotaHai #INDvPAK,” Sehwag had tweeted.

After that Rashid Latif posted his video of 15 minutes where he criticised Sehwag and also said he had no respect for Sehwag.

Meanwhile, after this Sehwag simply replied by saying “A meaningful silence is always better than meaningless words.”

