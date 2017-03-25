Shashank Manohar has a change of heart, to continue as ICC chairman

Shashank Manohar. (Express file photo) Shashank Manohar. (Express file photo)

Shashank Manohar has made a U-turn, deciding to defer his resignation as the ICC chairman at least until finality is reached on the new governance and financial models. Manohar’s decision to stay put comes on the heels of an ICC Board resolution earlier this week that requested him, “with overwhelming support”, to see off the overhaul process.

The proposed changes have been agreed upon in principle – by a 7-2 voting margin, with India and Sri Lanka opposing – during the ICC Board meetings in February. The proposals will go through another round of voting during the next ICC Board meetings in April and subject to formal approval, will be ratified at the Annual Conference in June.

“I respect the sentiments expressed by the Directors and the confidence they have reposed in me. In the light of this, and although my decision to depart due to personal reasons has not changed, I am willing to continue as Chairman till the responsibility as per the resolution is complete. “I have a duty to work with my colleagues to enable a smooth transition and continue our work on the governance of the ICC,” Manohar said.

Manohar, the ICC’s first independent chairman, had made a shock exit from his post on March 15, citing personal reasons. The decision to quit followed his meeting with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) of the BCCI.

The Indian cricket board has already objected to the new finance model that would see a five-six per cent drop in its revenue share from the existing 20.3 per cent. In an interview with this paper, Manohar, however, had maintained that his surprise resignation wasn’t connected to the ICC or BCCI matters.

“… My resignation has nothing to do with the ICC functioning, it has nothing to do with the financial model or governance model and neither has it anything to do with the BCCI functioning. Therefore, you may speculate whatever you want. But my personal reason is going to be personal; otherwise it would not remain a personal reason. It would become a public reason, which I don’t want to disclose,” he had said, clarifying that he wouldn’t be returning to cricket administration again.

Interestingly, also, Manohar didn’t reconsider his decision to resign as the BCCI president in May last year despite several requests from his erstwhile colleagues. Back then, the Lodha Committee recommendations had shaken up the Indian cricket administration and almost every BCCI member wanted Manohar to lead the “fight” in the hour of crisis. But he jumped ship and took charge of the global body. To be fair to him though, he has initiated the ICC reforms process.

After assuming the ICC hot seat, Manohar became the driving force behind the ‘Big Three’ redo; the all-powerful trinity that the BCCI, Cricket Australia (CA) and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had created in 2014. A committee had been formed to review the governance structure and undo the imbalance. He became the BCCI’s enemy-in-chief (under its erstwhile dispensation), but smaller cricket nations revelled in the wind of change.

Little wonder then that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan has welcomed Manohar’s change of heart. “For the greater interest of cricket, we need Shashank as the Chairman of ICC especially at this critical juncture. He can be assured of our full support,” Hasan said.

In fact, Manohar’s methods have grown popular even among the world cricket’s major power brokers (save India). “This resolution is a clear indication that whilst the Board may not yet agree on the detail of our reform process, we are committed to the overarching philosophies of it. We all believe that Shashank should be the man to see it through and whilst respectful of a decision made for personal reasons, we are delighted that he has agreed to remain in post until the completion of the 2017 Annual Conference where we can elect a successor,” CA chairman David Peever commented.

Vikram Limaye, a COA member and also an ICC director, offered his views. “It is important that the current issues are resolved to everyone’s satisfaction. We had a productive meeting with Mr Manohar recently (prior to his resignation) wherein we outlined the concerns of BCCI on the financial model and governance issues and our suggestions for resolution. We are committed to working with ICC for a satisfactory resolution of these issues,” he said.

