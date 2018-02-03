Manjot Kalra’s scintillating hundred helps India lift fourth U-19 World Cup title

Manjot Kalra scored 101 off 102 deliveries in the finals. (Source: cricket world cup twitter) Manjot Kalra scored 101 off 102 deliveries in the finals. (Source: cricket world cup twitter)

India u-19 opener Manjot Kalra slammed a scintillating hundred to help his side lift a historic fourth under-19 World Cup title. With this knock, he becomes only the second Indian after Unmukt Chand to score a hundred in the U-19 World Cup final. Renowned for his ability to hit the ball hard and finding the gaps at will, Kalra had a mediocre outing after a good start in the tournament. However, the southpaw made amends on the day when it mattered most and hit an unbeaten 101 off 102 deliveries to guide India home. With this fantastic century Kalra also the joins the ranks of Unmukt Chand, Brett Williams, Stephen Peters and Jarrad Burke as batsmen who have hit a ton in an u-19 final.

Opening the innings for India in the finals against Australia on Sunday, Kalra began cautiously but took the attack to the bowlers once he settled down. In the fourth over of the Indian innings, he slammed a huge six off Zak Evans and did not look back from thereon. Together with Prithvi Shaw, he forged yet another fifty run stand. After Shaw’s departure, Kalra showed great temperament and maturity to hold the innings at one end and kept the scoreboard moving, thereby never allowing the pressure to build. With a single off Will Sutherland, the left-hander reached the milestone in the 39th over and celebrated his effort by punching the air as his proud teammates applauded his feat from the boundary lines.

Top Quality Batting #ManjotKalra ! What a brilliant knock in a World Cup Final 👏 #U19WorldCup #IndvsAus — Karun Nair (@karun126) 3 February 2018

After the match, reflecting on his innings, Kalra said, “Great feeling. Enjoyed a lot. Conditions were very good. It was a flat wicket to bat on. In the team, it’s been a great environment.”

