Manish Pandey powers India B to Deodhar Trophy final

Manish Pandey struck a century as India B sealed a place in the final of the Deodhar Trophy after quelling a spirited challenge from Tamil Nadu by 32 runs on Sunday. While Pandey’s innings of 104 stood out, Shikhar Dhawan (50) and Axar Patel (51) too came up with handy knocks to help India B put on board a challenging 316 for eight in 50 overs.

Tamil Nadu came up with a strong response through opener Kaushik Gandhi (124) before their challenge fizzled out and they ended at 284 all out in 48.4 overs. It was the second straight win for India B in the competition, having beaten India A on Saturday. Their opponents in Wednesday’s final will be either India A or Tamil Nadu, who face each other in a do-or-die match on Monday.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy holders were very much in the game as they were 244 for three in the 42nd over but a batting collapse meant they lost the next seven wickets for 40 runs. Pacer Dhawal Kulkarani was effective for India B again, taking three wickets alongside left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who produced an all-around effort after scoring a half century earlier in the day.

It was another good day in the office for Dhawan, who had hit form with a hundred against India A. It was also a timely knock from Pandey, who has not been able to establish himself in India’s limited overs set-up. The stylish right-hander hit five fours and hammered four sixes in his 110-ball innings.

Brief Scores: India B 316/8 in 50 overs (Pandey 104, Dhawan 50, Axar 51; Kishore 4/60). Tamil Nadu 284 all out in 48.4 overs (Gandhi 124; Kulkarni 3/45, Axar 3/53).

