Only in Express
  • Team India celebrates Manish Pandey’s birthday after win in 2nd ODI

Team India celebrates Manish Pandey’s birthday after win in 2nd ODI

Manish Pandey, who turned 28 on September 10, celebrated his birthday with Indian cricket team on Thursday after India beat Australia in Kolkata.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata | Updated: September 22, 2017 2:04 pm
manish pandey, manish pandey birthday, india vs australia Manish Pandey turned 28-years-old on September 10.
Related News

Manish Pandey got a small surprise from the Indian cricket team on his birthday on Thursday. Two weeks after his birthday, Pandey celebrated the occasion with his team-mates in Kolkata. The cricketer’s birth date is September 10. In a video posted by BCCI, Pandey is celebrating with Indian cricket team and staff members.

India won the second one-day international against Australia at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series as they had won the first ODI as well in Chennai.

In the video, after cutting the cake, Pandey is grabbed by MS Dhoni from the back as others put cake on his face. Pandey tried to escape but is late as the whole cake is on his face. Yuzvender Chahal and Axar Patel do the job.

WATCH: Manish Pandey’s birthday celebrations

The 28-year-old made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2015 and since then he has played 16 matches for India. He has 350 runs to his name with a century and two half-centuries. He is yet to make his Test debut for India.

The right-handed batsman has also played nine T20 international matches for India and scored 151 runs. He has one half-century to his name in T20Is. He made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe, three days after his ODI debut.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 21, 201721:00 IST
    Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
    41
    Zone B - Match 88
    FT
    46
    U.P. Yoddha beat Patna Pirates (46-41)
    Sep 22, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone A - Match 89
    Sep 23, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Zone B - Match 90

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 